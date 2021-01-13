The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.65.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 560,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

