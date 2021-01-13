The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

