The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.81. The company had a trading volume of 227,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,399,143. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.09. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.75.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.