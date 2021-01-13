The Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of The Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 346,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 371,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

