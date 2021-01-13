The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Lowered to $58.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HSBC from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.29. 513,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,342,143. The firm has a market cap of $216.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 81.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,196,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,050,000 after buying an additional 28,445,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4,577.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,634,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215,135 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.