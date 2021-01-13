The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $348.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO stock traded up $20.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,942. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $371.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.24.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,229,000 after acquiring an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 249,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,036,000 after acquiring an additional 225,611 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,799,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.