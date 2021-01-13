The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 144,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 125,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $49.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.89.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 80,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 41.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

