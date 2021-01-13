The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 129.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned approximately 0.27% of The First of Long Island worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. 318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,918. The company has a market cap of $434.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.53. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.28 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The First of Long Island presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,985 shares of company stock valued at $142,180 in the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

