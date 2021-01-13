The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get The Gap alerts:

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 32,207.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,574,000 after buying an additional 1,862,210 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Gap by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 668,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 288,059 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.