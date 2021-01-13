The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) a €53.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.25 ($54.41).

Get Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at €41.83 ($49.21) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.39.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.