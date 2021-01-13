The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) a GBX 840 Price Target

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

Shares of EZJ stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 766.60 ($10.02). 1,596,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,474. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 831.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 649.83. The company has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -2.89.

In other news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

