The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPNS. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

SPNS stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $35.23.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 513.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the third quarter worth $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

