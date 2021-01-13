The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,721,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,377,000 after acquiring an additional 142,884 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $303.98. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

