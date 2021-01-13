The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.51 and last traded at $43.77. Approximately 9,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 11,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.36%.
About The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF)
The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
