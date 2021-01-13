The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.51 and last traded at $43.77. Approximately 9,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 11,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 798.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF)

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

