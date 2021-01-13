The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Shares Up 2.2%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $43.00. 1,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

