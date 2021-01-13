The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NSEC stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The National Security Group has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.06.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

