The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 169813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$552.98 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sanford Riley sold 5,800 shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.72, for a total value of C$201,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,824.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

