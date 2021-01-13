The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) Insider Sells £79,967.55 in Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) insider Oliver James Rigby sold 41,009 shares of The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £79,967.55 ($104,478.12).

TPX stock opened at GBX 188 ($2.46) on Wednesday. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The firm has a market cap of £130.14 million and a P/E ratio of -19.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 187.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 130.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

