The Procter & Gamble (PG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. The Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 5.38-5.53 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.38-5.53 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.84. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.