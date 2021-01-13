The Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG.L) (LON:TPFG) Shares Up 0.6%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG.L) (LON:TPFG) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 191.50 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 191.12 ($2.50). 27,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 10,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The stock has a market cap of £49.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 185.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 184.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About The Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG.L) (LON:TPFG)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

