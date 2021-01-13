The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo Sells 13,382 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $318,357.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,555.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of REAL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,320. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The RealReal by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after buying an additional 734,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The RealReal by 139.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 2,323,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The RealReal by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 2,671,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

