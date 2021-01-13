The Sandbox Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $25.27 million and $5.00 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 104.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

