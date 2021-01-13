The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $716.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. CSFB increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE:SHW opened at $739.16 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $726.96 and a 200 day moving average of $683.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,835,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,347,000 after acquiring an additional 174,024 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 402,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,503,000 after acquiring an additional 144,427 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,749,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 588.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after acquiring an additional 106,764 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

