The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.86

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 211028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the following three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

