The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Siam Commercial Bank Public presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get The Siam Commercial Bank Public alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMUUY opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.