The Simply Good Foods Company to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Simply Good Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $28.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 95.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $2,055,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

