The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Lowered by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies makes up 2.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of The Travelers Companies worth $47,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $142.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $142.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.56.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

