The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 93,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.44. 282,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,383,053. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $319.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

