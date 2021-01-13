The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Cut by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 2.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $1,812,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 37,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,053. The firm has a market cap of $319.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

