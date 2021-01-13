TheDirectory.com (OTCMKTS:SEEK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TheDirectory.com, Inc (OTCMKTS:SEEK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. TheDirectory.com shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 16,175,000 shares trading hands.

TheDirectory.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEEK)

TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as an online local search and directory company in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of online local business directories and city guides, which provide business listings, directory information, and user generated reviews to consumers, who are searching online for services from local businesses through its business search engine, TheDirectory.com.

