Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 4.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,668,000 after buying an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,202,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after buying an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $501.71. 1,388,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,365. The stock has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.