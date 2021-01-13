Thugs Finance Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Thugs Finance has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Thugs Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00003329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thugs Finance has a market capitalization of $997,872.83 and approximately $307.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00030651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00107086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00239738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058221 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,079.13 or 0.85847993 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

