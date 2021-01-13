Thunder Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.58 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $29.52 million and $2.58 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Thunder Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.50 or 0.00251894 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.