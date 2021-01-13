Thunder Token (TT) Reaches Market Cap of $27.85 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $27.85 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial .

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

