Tidex Token (TDX) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 56.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $115.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00029466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00108340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00242336 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,646.74 or 0.88225436 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.