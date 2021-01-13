Times Neighborhood (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Shares Down 1.6%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 1,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Times Neighborhood Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNHDF)

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Times Neighborhood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Times Neighborhood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.