Tix Co. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Short Interest Update

Tix Co. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TIXC stock remained flat at $$0.15 on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943. TIX has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. TIX had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a negative return on equity of 216.41%.

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, operates as an entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

