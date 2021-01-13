TMX Group Limited (X.TO) (TSE:X) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

TMX Group Limited (X.TO) (TSE:X)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 226460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$125.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on X. National Bank Financial cut shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$127.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$132.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.08 million and a P/E ratio of 28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group Limited (X.TO) (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.40. The firm had revenue of C$207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

About TMX Group Limited (X.TO) (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

