Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $1.13. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1,234,314 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $201.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

