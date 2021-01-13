Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $1.13. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1,234,314 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $201.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.
