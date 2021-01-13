TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 13,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 22,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $586.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -389.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TORM stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of TORM worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

