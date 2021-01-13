Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 138873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$88.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.36.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$921.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.10 million. Analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7500001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.49, for a total transaction of C$26,247.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,040,875.45. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$187,335. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,776 shares of company stock worth $1,707,521.

About Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

