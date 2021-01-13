TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.29 ($49.75).

Several research firms have commented on FP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FP stock opened at €37.05 ($43.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.79. TOTAL SE has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

