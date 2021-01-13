ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 7,174,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 6,610,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 236,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.34% of ToughBuilt Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

