Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tower Semiconductor traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 6022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.
Separately, BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
