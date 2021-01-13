Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tower Semiconductor traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 6022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.