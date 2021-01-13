Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,089 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,848,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after buying an additional 356,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,025,000 after buying an additional 303,592 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 799.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 308,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after buying an additional 273,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average of $141.60. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

