Traders Buy Large Volume of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Call Options (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,043 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,276% compared to the typical daily volume of 38 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

NYSE:TKC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 94,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 552,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.