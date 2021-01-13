Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,537 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 165 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

