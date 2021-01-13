Traders Purchase High Volume of Huazhu Group Put Options (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,472 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,130% compared to the average volume of 66 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 158,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

