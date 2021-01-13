Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,761 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,458% compared to the typical volume of 113 call options.

GNTX stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,953 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,697,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 76,456 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,981,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 90,852 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 47.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,895,000 after acquiring an additional 557,435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 151.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 995,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

