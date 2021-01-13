TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1304420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on TA shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.75.

Get TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.61. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The business had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s payout ratio is -45.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total transaction of C$329,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$473,784.09. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,509.46. Insiders sold a total of 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986 over the last quarter.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.